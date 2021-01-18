Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Short Interest Update

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 124,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ FORD opened at $2.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 million, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

