Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Short Interest Update

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 124,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ FORD opened at $2.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 million, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58.
Forward Industries Company Profile
