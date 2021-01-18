Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Short Interest Update

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,900 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the December 15th total of 111,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO C Christopher Gaut bought 20,000 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $172,200.00. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FET. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,741,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,499,542 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after buying an additional 1,355,397 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 981,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 510,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 305,506 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Forum Energy Technologies has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE FET traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.65. 60,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,556. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $32.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $81.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 4.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($6.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.60) by ($2.40). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 21.80% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will post -19.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products and provide related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

