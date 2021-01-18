FLUX (FLUX) Price Down 18% Over Last 7 Days

FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. FLUX has a total market cap of $102,843.08 and $627.00 worth of FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLUX token can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001198 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FLUX has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00047293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00127476 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00066516 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00250754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00067938 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,359.43 or 0.95803988 BTC.

FLUX Token Profile

FLUX’s total supply is 239,285 tokens. FLUX’s official website is datamine.network . The official message board for FLUX is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling FLUX

FLUX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLUX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLUX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLUX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

