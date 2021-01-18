Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,800 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the December 15th total of 165,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 3,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $47,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,779.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,806. Flushing Financial has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $538.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.96.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 7.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

