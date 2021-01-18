Flamingo (FLM) One Day Volume Hits $18.91 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. During the last week, Flamingo has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Flamingo token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flamingo has a market cap of $28.33 million and $18.91 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00049572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00129444 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00066982 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00255749 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,065.16 or 1.08264245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00068443 BTC.

Flamingo Token Profile

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance

Buying and Selling Flamingo

Flamingo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

