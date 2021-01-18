First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have C$21.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$13.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FM. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$16.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.91.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$22.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$15.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$22.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.41. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$4.71 and a 12-month high of C$26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.65 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total transaction of C$317,856.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$451,020.44. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total transaction of C$509,223.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,650,810.33. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,104 shares of company stock worth $1,362,075.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

