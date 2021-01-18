First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $190.54

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $190.54 and traded as high as $210.00. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $210.00, with a volume of 632 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.54. The stock has a market cap of $665.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Get First National Bank Alaska alerts:

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter.

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. It offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First National Bank Alaska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Bank Alaska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.