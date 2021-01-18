First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to post $47.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.00 million and the lowest is $46.77 million. First Mid Bancshares reported sales of $45.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year sales of $184.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $188.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $207.93 million, with estimates ranging from $183.80 million to $220.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $46.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.20 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded First Mid Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of FMBH opened at $35.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Mid Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $37.81. The stock has a market cap of $590.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.22.

In other First Mid Bancshares news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 5,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $181,332.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,492,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 8,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $303,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,158,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,962 shares of company stock worth $533,869. 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 400.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 33.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

