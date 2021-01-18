First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) & Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Critical Comparison

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) and Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and Investors Real Estate Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Industrial Realty Trust $425.98 million 12.42 $238.77 million $1.74 23.56 Investors Real Estate Trust $185.76 million 5.11 $79.21 million $3.72 19.67

First Industrial Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Investors Real Estate Trust. Investors Real Estate Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Industrial Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Industrial Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Investors Real Estate Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. First Industrial Realty Trust pays out 57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Investors Real Estate Trust pays out 75.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. First Industrial Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and Investors Real Estate Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Industrial Realty Trust 46.84% 11.50% 5.74% Investors Real Estate Trust 34.57% 10.77% 4.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.9% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

First Industrial Realty Trust has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investors Real Estate Trust has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Industrial Realty Trust and Investors Real Estate Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Industrial Realty Trust 1 3 7 0 2.55 Investors Real Estate Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $35.75, indicating a potential downside of 12.80%. Investors Real Estate Trust has a consensus price target of $81.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.70%. Given Investors Real Estate Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Investors Real Estate Trust is more favorable than First Industrial Realty Trust.

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust beats Investors Real Estate Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. In total, we own and have under development approximately 64.1 million square feet of industrial space as of September 30, 2020.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

