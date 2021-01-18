First Hawaiian Bank Takes Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 186.2% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 99.7% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $49,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $22.95 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $27.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

