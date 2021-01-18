First Hawaiian Bank Makes New $208,000 Investment in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CX Institutional raised its position in LKQ by 727.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 33.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 144.6% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. TheStreet raised LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $37.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.23. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $40.04.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

