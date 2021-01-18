First Hawaiian Bank Makes New $200,000 Investment in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 16,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th.

In other news, VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jerry M. Bauer acquired 7,070 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $107,817.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $17.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average is $17.43. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $20.13.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.03 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Marten Transport’s previous None dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

