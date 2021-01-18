First Hawaiian Bank Invests $214,000 in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $118.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $347,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 6,300 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $574,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,525 shares of company stock worth $1,418,221. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LPLA. Barclays raised their price target on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Compass Point raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

