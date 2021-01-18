First Hawaiian Bank Acquires New Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in LPL Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 11,257 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 178,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $118.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.61 and its 200-day moving average is $86.66. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $121.57.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

LPLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total value of $347,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 5,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $496,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,525 shares of company stock worth $1,418,221 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

