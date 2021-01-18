First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Short Interest Update

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the December 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 539,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at $95,000. 66.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

NYSE:FCF opened at $12.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.13. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $93.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.57 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCF. Boenning Scattergood cut First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.