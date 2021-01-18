Financial Survey: Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) versus ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP)

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) and ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Repligen and ERYTECH Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen 0 0 6 0 3.00 ERYTECH Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Repligen presently has a consensus price target of $145.40, indicating a potential downside of 32.52%. Given Repligen’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Repligen is more favorable than ERYTECH Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Repligen and ERYTECH Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen 10.23% 5.93% 4.51% ERYTECH Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Repligen has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ERYTECH Pharma has a beta of 2.73, suggesting that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Repligen and ERYTECH Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen $270.24 million 41.95 $21.41 million $1.07 201.37 ERYTECH Pharma N/A N/A -$70.18 million ($3.92) -2.76

Repligen has higher revenue and earnings than ERYTECH Pharma. ERYTECH Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repligen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Repligen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of ERYTECH Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Repligen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Repligen beats ERYTECH Pharma on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products. The company's chromatography products include OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of biologics; and OPUS smaller-scale columns that are used in the high throughput process development screening, viral clearance validation studies, and scale down validation of chromatography processes. It also offers ELISA kits, which are analytical test kits to quantitate the proteins and growth factors; chromatography resins under the CaptivA brand; and liquid chromatography products under the Spectra/Chrom brand. In addition, the company offers filtration products, such as XCell Alternating Tangential Flow systems that are filtration devices used in upstream perfusion cell culture processing; TangenX flat sheet cassettes, which are used in downstream biologic drug concentration and formulation processes; KrosFlo tangential flow filtration and tangential flow depth filtration systems; Spectra/Por laboratory and process dialysis products, and SpectraFlo dynamic dialysis systems; and ProConnex single-use hollow fiber module-bag-tubing sets. Further, it provides process analytics products, such as slope spectroscopy systems under the SoloVPE and FlowVPE brands. The company sells its products to life sciences, biopharmaceutical, and diagnostics companies; laboratory researchers; and contract manufacturing organizations. It has a collaboration agreement with Navigo Proteins GmbH to develop multiple affinity ligands; and Sartorius Stedim Biotech to create novel perfusion-enabled bioreactors. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer and in Phase II stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer. It also engages in developing erymethionase, a preclinical product candidate that consists of methionine-gamma-lyase encapsulated in red blood cells to target methionine-dependent cancers. ERYTECH Pharma S.A. has research collaborations with the Fox Chase Cancer Center to advance the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Queen's University of Canada to advance the preclinical development of eryminase for the treatment of arginase-1-deficiency. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

