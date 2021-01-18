Financial Survey: BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) versus MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) and BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares MINISO Group and BJ’s Wholesale Club’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MINISO Group N/A N/A N/A BJ’s Wholesale Club 2.45% 491.83% 7.24%

This table compares MINISO Group and BJ’s Wholesale Club’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MINISO Group $1.28 billion 6.81 -$37.29 million N/A N/A BJ’s Wholesale Club $13.19 billion 0.42 $187.18 million $1.46 27.34

BJ’s Wholesale Club has higher revenue and earnings than MINISO Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MINISO Group and BJ’s Wholesale Club, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MINISO Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 BJ’s Wholesale Club 0 8 15 1 2.71

MINISO Group currently has a consensus price target of $25.20, suggesting a potential downside of 11.86%. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus price target of $43.90, suggesting a potential upside of 9.97%. Given BJ’s Wholesale Club’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BJ’s Wholesale Club is more favorable than MINISO Group.

Summary

BJ’s Wholesale Club beats MINISO Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a network of approximately 4,200 MINISO stores, as well as online sales channels. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Guangzhou, China.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app. As of May 2, 2020, it operated 218 warehouse clubs and 145 gas stations in 17 states. The company was formerly known as Beacon Holding Inc. and changed its name to BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. in February 2018. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

