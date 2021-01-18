Financial Review: Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) versus Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF)

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) and Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Borr Drilling and Petroteq Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borr Drilling -96.36% -22.66% -8.13% Petroteq Energy N/A -16.69% -12.79%

23.0% of Borr Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Borr Drilling has a beta of 6.19, suggesting that its share price is 519% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petroteq Energy has a beta of 2.7, suggesting that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Borr Drilling and Petroteq Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borr Drilling 1 4 0 0 1.80 Petroteq Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Borr Drilling currently has a consensus target price of $0.82, indicating a potential downside of 10.26%. Given Borr Drilling’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Borr Drilling is more favorable than Petroteq Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Borr Drilling and Petroteq Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borr Drilling $334.10 million 0.30 -$297.60 million N/A N/A Petroteq Energy $60,000.00 290.53 -$15.79 million N/A N/A

Petroteq Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Borr Drilling.

Summary

Borr Drilling beats Petroteq Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production. The company serves oil and gas exploration and production companies, such as integrated oil companies, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 27 jack-up drilling rigs and one semi-submersible rig. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited and changed its name to Borr Drilling Limited in December 2016.Borr Drilling Limited was founded in 2016 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Petroteq Energy Company Profile

Petroteq Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and oil extraction operations in the United States. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 2,541.76 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah. The company also has operating rights under five U.S. federal oil and gas leases covering approximately 5,960 acres situated in Uintah, Wayne, and Garfield counties, Utah. In addition, it is developing a blockchain-powered supply chain management platform for the oil and gas industry. The company was formerly known as MCW Energy Group Limited and changed its name to Petroteq Energy Inc. in May 2017. Petroteq Energy Inc. is based in Sherman Oaks, California.

