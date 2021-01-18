Financial Contrast: Biglari (NYSE:BH) versus Burgerfi International (NASDAQ:BFI)

Biglari (NYSE:BH) and Burgerfi International (NASDAQ:BFI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Biglari alerts:

2.1% of Burgerfi International shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.8% of Biglari shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Burgerfi International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Biglari and Burgerfi International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biglari $668.84 million 0.37 $45.38 million N/A N/A Burgerfi International N/A N/A $1.16 million N/A N/A

Biglari has higher revenue and earnings than Burgerfi International.

Profitability

This table compares Biglari and Burgerfi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biglari -12.33% -11.26% -5.98% Burgerfi International N/A -2.59% -0.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Biglari and Burgerfi International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biglari 0 0 0 0 N/A Burgerfi International 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance, and selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and operates oil and natural gas properties offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. In addition, it publishes and sells magazines, and related publishing products under the MAXIM and Maxim brand name; and licenses media products and services, as well as is involved in the investment activities. The company was formerly known as The Steak n Shake Company and changed its name to Biglari Holdings Inc. in April 2010. Biglari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About Burgerfi International

As of December 17, 2020, operates as a subsidiary of Opes Acquisition Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.