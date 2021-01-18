Financial Analysis: Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) and Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.27, suggesting that its stock price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urovant Sciences has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and Urovant Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osmotica Pharmaceuticals -73.47% -15.61% -4.38% Urovant Sciences N/A -6,363.46% -156.89%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and Urovant Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osmotica Pharmaceuticals $240.03 million 0.93 -$270.90 million $0.25 17.40 Urovant Sciences N/A N/A -$146.74 million ($4.71) -3.43

Urovant Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals. Urovant Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and Urovant Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osmotica Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Urovant Sciences 0 3 0 0 2.00

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 106.90%. Urovant Sciences has a consensus target price of $16.17, indicating a potential upside of 0.04%. Given Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Osmotica Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Urovant Sciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Urovant Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Urovant Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals beats Urovant Sciences on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity. It also provides women's health products, including Divigel for menopause, as well as OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods; and RVL-1201, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution for the treatment of Blepharoptosis. In addition, the company's non-promoted products comprise methylphenidate ER tablets for ADHD; venlafaxine ER tablets to treat major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; hydromorphone ER for treating pain; nifedipine ER for hypertension; sodium benzoate/sodium phenylacetate for the treatment of hyperammonemia; oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for treating nutritional requirements during pregnancy, as well as Osmodex and other abbreviated new drug applications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome. It is also developing URO-902, a gene therapy for patients with OAB who have failed oral pharmacological therapy. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. Urovant Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd.

