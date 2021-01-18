Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS.L) (LON:FCSS) Hits New 1-Year High at $410.50

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS.L) (LON:FCSS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 410.50 ($5.36) and last traded at GBX 409.76 ($5.35), with a volume of 180460 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 404 ($5.28).
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 381.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 345.10.
In other Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS.L) news, insider Vanessa Donegan acquired 5,128 shares of Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 388 ($5.07) per share, with a total value of £19,896.64 ($25,995.09).
Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio made up primarily of securities issued by companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies listed elsewhere.
Recommended Story: Why is total return important?
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.