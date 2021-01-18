Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS.L) (LON:FCSS) Hits New 1-Year High at $410.50

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS.L) (LON:FCSS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 410.50 ($5.36) and last traded at GBX 409.76 ($5.35), with a volume of 180460 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 404 ($5.28).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 381.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 345.10.

Get Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS.L) alerts:

In other Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS.L) news, insider Vanessa Donegan acquired 5,128 shares of Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 388 ($5.07) per share, with a total value of £19,896.64 ($25,995.09).

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio made up primarily of securities issued by companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies listed elsewhere.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.