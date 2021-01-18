Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Up 18.7% in December

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 451,600 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the December 15th total of 380,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
GSM opened at $2.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $365.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.92. Ferroglobe has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.30.
Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $262.67 million during the quarter.
Ferroglobe Company Profile
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
