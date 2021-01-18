Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of FEEXF remained flat at $$3.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31. Ferrexpo has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

