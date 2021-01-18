Federal Realty Investment Trust Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.37 Per Share (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.37 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.57 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.47.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $87.27 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $131.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2,450.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 173.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

