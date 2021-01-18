Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Short Interest Update

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the December 15th total of 110,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 664,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXROF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,233. Exro Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45.

About Exro Technologies

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing Dynamic Power Management (DPM) technology and system architecture for rotating electrical machines. The company's DPM technology is a control system that integrates wiring of the rotating machine coils into the power electronics. Exro Technologies Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

