Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Expedia Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Expedia Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.69.

EXPE traded down $3.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.69. 1,669,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,240. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $1,491,524.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,591. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 802.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 397 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 517 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 804.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 615 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

