Excelsior Mining Corp. (MIN.TO) (TSE:MIN) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Excelsior Mining Corp. (MIN.TO) (TSE:MIN) dropped 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.10. Approximately 50,163 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 92,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.61, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$262.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00.

Excelsior Mining Corp. (MIN.TO) (TSE:MIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Excelsior Mining Corp. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Excelsior Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Gunnison copper project covering an area of approximately 9,560 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona; and the Johnson Camp Mine located in Arizona.

