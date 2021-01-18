Excelsior Mining Corp. (MIN.TO) (TSE:MIN) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Excelsior Mining Corp. (MIN.TO) (TSE:MIN) dropped 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.10. Approximately 50,163 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 92,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.61, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$262.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00.

Excelsior Mining Corp. (MIN.TO) (TSE:MIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Excelsior Mining Corp. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Excelsior Mining Corp. (MIN.TO) (TSE:MIN)

Excelsior Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Gunnison copper project covering an area of approximately 9,560 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona; and the Johnson Camp Mine located in Arizona.

