Everyman Media Group plc (EMAN.L) (LON:EMAN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $112.80

Everyman Media Group plc (EMAN.L) (LON:EMAN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.80 and traded as high as $114.95. Everyman Media Group plc (EMAN.L) shares last traded at $112.50, with a volume of 38,619 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £102.48 million and a P/E ratio of -7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 112.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 94.94.

Everyman Media Group plc (EMAN.L) Company Profile (LON:EMAN)

Everyman Media Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages cinemas in the United Kingdom. As of April 6, 2020, it operated 33 venues with 110 screens under the Everyman brand. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group Plc in October 2013.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Everyman Media Group plc (EMAN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everyman Media Group plc (EMAN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.