Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Evergy were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EVRG. FMR LLC raised its position in Evergy by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,756,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,897,000 after buying an additional 773,429 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,873,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,012,000 after purchasing an additional 232,321 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1,216.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,502,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,838 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 419.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,480,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,206,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,126,000 after purchasing an additional 64,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $54.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.05%.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

