Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $166.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Euronet have outperformed its industry in the past six months. The company’s strong position is backed by constant expansions through strategic acquisitions. Several initiatives, such as the ATM network participation agreements poise it well for growth. While the EFT segment has been driven by the company’s steady focus on deploying more technology products across extended markets, the Money Transfer Segment has been benefiting from favorable growth of the physical and digital distribution channels. Rise in digital transactions have been buoying the company’s growth. A strong balance sheet backed by a solid cash balance bodes well. However, the company’s high expenses are likely to weigh on margins. Its expenses are likely to remain elevated as it consistently invests in technology and other expansion initiatives.”

EEFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $160.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.09.

NASDAQ EEFT traded down $5.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.61. The company had a trading volume of 12,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,810. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.35 and a 200 day moving average of $109.75. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $167.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.07 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $336,935.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 56,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $7,377,121.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,767.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,002 shares of company stock worth $20,596,511 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 12.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 13.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 11.7% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 21.8% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 100,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 18,047 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

