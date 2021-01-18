Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Short Interest Update

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 55.0 days.

Shares of Eurazeo stock remained flat at $$66.18 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.54. Eurazeo has a 12-month low of $42.69 and a 12-month high of $72.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eurazeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Eurazeo SE is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, and buyins of a private company, and investments in mid-market and listed public companies. The firm seeks to invest in medium-sized or large companies, SMEs, high growth companies, and real estate management and investment activities.

