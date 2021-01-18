EtherGem Price Hits $0.0261 on Exchanges (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. In the last seven days, EtherGem has traded up 82.4% against the US dollar. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $507,782.63 and approximately $72,046.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0261 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00064283 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.56 or 0.00525242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00043828 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,450.39 or 0.04040090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00013197 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00016678 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EtherGem

EtherGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

