Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.50.

ERO has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$23.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

TSE:ERO opened at C$21.00 on Monday. Ero Copper Corp. has a one year low of C$8.40 and a one year high of C$23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.17.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$125.67 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

