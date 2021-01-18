Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Epizyme posts narrower than expected loss but sales miss estimates in the third quarter of 2020. The company’s lead drug Tazverik’s launch has been strong largely driven by the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of the drug to treat follicular lymphoma (FL) in June 2020. The uptake of Tazverik in both the Epithelioid Sarcoma (ES) and FL patient populations has been strong. In order to support its long-term objectives, the company expanded its loan agreement with Pharmakon Advisors enabling it to draw down an additional $150 million from the loan facility. However, the company also facing challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic on FL patients’ access to their physicians and on access to its customers. It is highly dependent on its collaboration for growth. Competition is stiff in the targeted market.”

EPZM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

Shares of EPZM stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,000. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81. Epizyme has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.95. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.76.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl Goldfischer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $60,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $34,147.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,245.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Epizyme during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Epizyme by 542.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Epizyme during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Epizyme during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Epizyme in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

