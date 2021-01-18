Environmental Waste International Inc. (EWS.V) (CVE:EWS) Shares Gap Up to $0.21

Environmental Waste International Inc. (EWS.V) (CVE:EWS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.24. Environmental Waste International Inc. (EWS.V) shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 35,364 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$54.07 million and a PE ratio of -13.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.14.

Environmental Waste International Inc. (EWS.V) Company Profile (CVE:EWS)

Environmental Waste International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops environmental products for waste treatment and disposal in Canada and the United States. It researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems based on the patented Reverse Polymerization process and related delivery system.

