Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 25th. Analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.24). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $75.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.93 million. On average, analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $37.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $981.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.57. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Several analysts have commented on EFSC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 38,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $1,365,442.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sanborn bought 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $307,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 102,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,670.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,980 shares of company stock worth $3,416,984. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.