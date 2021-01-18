Entain PLC (GVC.L) (LON:GVC) Receives GBX 1,102.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Entain PLC (GVC.L) (LON:GVC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,102.63 ($14.41).

Several brokerages recently commented on GVC. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain PLC (GVC.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain PLC (GVC.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,281 ($16.74) price target on shares of Entain PLC (GVC.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Entain PLC (GVC.L) alerts:

GVC traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,405.50 ($18.36). 4,915,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,131. Entain PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 292.70 ($3.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.11). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,128.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 946.19. The stock has a market cap of £8.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.67.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Entain PLC (GVC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain PLC (GVC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.