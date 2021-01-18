Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) VP Sells $68,873.10 in Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) VP Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 16,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $68,873.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $3.98 on Monday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $4.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UUUU. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,888,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after acquiring an additional 257,589 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 0.6% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 5,255,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 32,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 195,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,676,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 691,008 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 98.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 343,360 shares during the last quarter.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

