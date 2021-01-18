Energi (NRG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $52.96 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 17th. Energi has a total market cap of $52.96 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $1.45 or 0.00004050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00105121 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00020026 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 36,541,587 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

