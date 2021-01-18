Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the December 15th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 444,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ENLAY stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.46. The company had a trading volume of 621,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,943. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.29. Enel has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $106.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Enel had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. This is an increase from Enel’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENLAY. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

