Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.82. Encompass Health reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.76%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Encompass Health to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

NYSE EHC traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,006. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $87.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

