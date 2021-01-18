ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.75

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.75 and traded as low as $18.65. ENB Financial shares last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 4,030 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.66.

ENB Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENBP)

ENB Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for Ephrata National Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small-to-medium-sized businesses in Pennsylvania, the United States. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

