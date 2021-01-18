ELYSIA Trading Down 5.9% This Week (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 17th. ELYSIA has a total market capitalization of $5.48 million and approximately $77,322.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ELYSIA token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00049325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00129143 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00066007 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00250000 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,594.57 or 1.07311034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00067599 BTC.

About ELYSIA

ELYSIA’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,428,487,650 tokens. The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096 . The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr

ELYSIA Token Trading

ELYSIA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELYSIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELYSIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

