Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the December 15th total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 673.0 days.

Shares of Elkem ASA stock remained flat at $$3.27 during trading on Friday. Elkem ASA has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.19.

Get Elkem ASA alerts:

Elkem ASA Company Profile

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Silicones, Silicon Materials, Foundry Products and Carbon. Its products include silicones, ferrosilicones, foundry alloys, carbon materials, and microsilica products. The company also engages in sale of electric power, as well as supplies heat in the form of steam and hot water.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Elkem ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elkem ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.