Electrocomponents plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Electrocomponents plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the December 15th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS EENEF remained flat at $$8.51 during trading hours on Friday. Electrocomponents has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51.
About Electrocomponents
Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High
Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.