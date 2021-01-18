Electrocomponents plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Electrocomponents plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the December 15th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS EENEF remained flat at $$8.51 during trading hours on Friday. Electrocomponents has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

