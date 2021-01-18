Eldorado Gold’s (EGO) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EGO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CSFB set a $13.00 price objective on Eldorado Gold and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eldorado Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.85.

Shares of NYSE:EGO traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,284,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,990. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.08. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 3.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 5,070.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

