EDC Blockchain (EDC) Trading 9.9% Higher This Week

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $513,663.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,996.17 or 1.00104629 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00025736 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000218 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00011389 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000191 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars.

