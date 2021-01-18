Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 246.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 830.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 125,994 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DEA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $137,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,826.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,250 shares of company stock valued at $572,938 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $22.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.76. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.45.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $61.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

