Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.78

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and traded as high as $12.95. Duluth shares last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 306,274 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Duluth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average is $11.47. The company has a market cap of $372.96 million, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $135.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million. Duluth had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTH. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Duluth by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duluth during the third quarter valued at $522,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Duluth during the third quarter valued at $346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Duluth by 9.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 256.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 16,018 shares during the period. 28.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

