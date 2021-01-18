DopeCoin (DOPE) Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 17th. DopeCoin has a total market capitalization of $251,684.61 and $39.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DopeCoin has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. One DopeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DopeCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.43 or 0.00399525 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000191 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000245 BTC.

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DopeCoin (CRYPTO:DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DopeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DopeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.